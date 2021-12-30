Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 209,910 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $25.04 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

