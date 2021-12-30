Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

