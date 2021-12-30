Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$54.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$39.88 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$29.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.21.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

