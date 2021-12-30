Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,704 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.