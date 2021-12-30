iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.