Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4444232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.