Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

