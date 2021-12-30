Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.