Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

