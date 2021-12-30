Chimpion Hits 1-Day Volume of $829,434.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00006662 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $101.20 million and approximately $829,434.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006975 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

