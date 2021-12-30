Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 143,671 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 142.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,671 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,476,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

