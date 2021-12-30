Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

