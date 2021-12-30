Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,051 shares of company stock worth $10,866,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

