Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $115.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $115.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

