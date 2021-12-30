Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.7% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

