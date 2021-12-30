Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $327.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $247.33 and a twelve month high of $327.79.

