Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

