Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 253 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

VUG opened at $323.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

