Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases 411,573 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,573 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $84,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.