CertiK (CTK) Tops One Day Volume of $11.29 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. CertiK has a market cap of $101.69 million and $11.29 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.06 or 0.07802972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.88 or 0.99770085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007988 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,335,957 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.