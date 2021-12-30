Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

