Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

SCHH opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

