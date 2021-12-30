Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.61 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $88.78 and a 12 month high of $114.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

