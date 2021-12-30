Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $303,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $115.43 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $115.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.05.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

