iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.45 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

