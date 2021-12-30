Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.38. 15,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,541. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02, a PEG ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

