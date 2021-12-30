Zacks: Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $60.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.26 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

ATER traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 183,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,384. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.