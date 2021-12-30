E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.88 ($13.50).

EOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €12.21 ($13.88). The company had a trading volume of 3,099,157 shares. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.80.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.