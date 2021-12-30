Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 146.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,503,000 after buying an additional 84,308 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $207.30 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

