Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.