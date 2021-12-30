Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 258 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

