iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Cut by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $220.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $221.55.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

