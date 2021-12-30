Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.