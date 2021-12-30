Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.19 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

