Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,777.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $1,777.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00318041 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131202 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00086486 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Bitcoin Private Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “
Bitcoin Private Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.
