BHPCoin (BHP) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $210,786.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.48 or 0.07771204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00073342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,762.98 or 0.99926857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008025 BTC.

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

