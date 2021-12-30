Analysts Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Target Price at $48.83

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $762.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.