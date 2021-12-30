Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.92.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,313. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

