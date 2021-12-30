Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.92.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Seagen stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,313. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
