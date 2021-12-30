iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $115.18 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

