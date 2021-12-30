Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $26,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

