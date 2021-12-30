SORA Validator Token (VAL) Market Capitalization Hits $185,738.70

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $185,738.70 and $310,169.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 2,814.8% higher against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,858.00 or 1.00646216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00032574 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.20 or 0.01220169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,093 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

