$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $137,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.64. 87,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

