Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.25 Million

Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $368.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.30 million. Welbilt posted sales of $320.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 89,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Welbilt by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 56,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Welbilt by 1,989.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Welbilt by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Welbilt has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.19.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

