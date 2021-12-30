Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.