MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 11.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 93,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,176,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

ML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

