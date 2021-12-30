Zacks: Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 1,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

