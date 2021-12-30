Zacks: Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 1,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.