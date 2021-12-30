Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -30.39% -29.42% -10.20%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.01%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.63%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 59.09 $29.40 million ($0.21) -100.62

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

