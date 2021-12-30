Jigstack Market Cap Hits $13.60 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $320,417.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001795 BTC.

About Jigstack

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

