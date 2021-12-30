Veil (VEIL) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,063.92 or 1.00556467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062149 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00282652 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.31 or 0.00425355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00151885 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.