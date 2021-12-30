Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $229.30 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

